READFIELD — Maranacook Community High School has announced the following students were named to its second semester honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Alysia Cyr, Grace Despres, Madelyn Dwyer and Duncan Rogers.
Honors: Grace Bachelder, Luke Bartol, Samantha Cloutier, Benjamin Douin, Abigail Frank, MacKenzie Freise, Glen Guerrette, Laura Ireland, Gabriel Jones, Kaylee Jones, Derek Kelley, Kathryn King, Kyle Nunez, Madeleine Ricker, Anna Swimm, Julia Tague-LaCrone, Thomas Tubman, Lily Welch and Ryan Worster.
Juniors — High honors: Skyler Boucher, Wyatt Cannell, Nina Gyorgy, Emma Hagenaars, Robert McKee, John McLaughlin and Carter McPhedran.
Honors: Carolina Bachelder, Quinn Beckler, Sydney Birtwell, Allyse Bonenfant, Nicole Clements, Nathan Couture, Ashley Cray, Nathaniel Eva, Samantha Fike, Amber Fredette, Amanda Goucher, Corbin Howe, Katherine Ide, Cathy Landaeta, Venla Maatta, Collin McGarr, Slade Meranda and Brooke Murray.
Also, Cambelle Nutting, Benjamin Perkins, Jadyn Perkins, Isac Philbrook, Dana Reynolds, Jared Roberge, Vita Scott, Brian Shea, Cassidy Shink, Ryan Smith, Brady Stockwell, Skyeler Webb, Caroline Welch and Abigail Whitcomb.
Sophomores — High honors: Collin Bean, Eljas Bergdahl, Bridget Brown, Guinevere Kane, Cashman McClure, Thomas Poling, Michael Tamborini and Thomas Trafton.
Honors: Joseph Albert, Marie Brosey, Tessa Bush, Michael Cirello, Natalie Costa, Emma-leigh Cushing, Alexis Delisle, Elizaveta Doorenbos, Kevin Dyer, Katherine Gasper, Gabrielle Green, Emma Griffiths, Abygail Jacques, Noah Jones, Donna Latham, Reeghan Manseau, Dillon McIntosh, Kate Mohlar and Alex Montagna.
Also, Karissa Nichols, Sophie O’Clair, Colin Plourde, Elizabeth Potter, Marah Rand, Paige Rice, Trevor Rioux, Bradley Russell, Noelle Seamon, Katherine Sechrist, Shelby Smith, Brooke Stratton, Daniel Taylor, Paige Trask, Natalie Whitten, Micah Wormell and Timothy Worster.
Freshmen — High honors: Rylan Arbour, Zachary Berg, Lily Cannell, Thomas Clauson, Emma Draper, Ryan Emerson, Anna Erb, Eve Griffiths, Elizabeth Hildebrandt, Claire Holman, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas, Julia Riley, Ella Schmidt, Riley Shacter, Sara St. Clair, Ella Stevens, Winter Webb and McKade Wing.
Honors: Jenna Badeau, Ruth Brosey, Cade Chicoine, Alexander Clark, Evelyn Dearborn, Ella Delisle, Katryn Dubois, Grace Dwyer, Nicholas Florek, Hannah Guillemette, Emily Harper, Tyler Hreben, Cassandra Kent, Andrew Lemieux, Meghan Mahoney, Dylan McGarr and Samuel McKee.
Also, Maxwell Olmstead, Christopher Reid, Clark Simcock, Sarah Stokes, Thomas Struck, Mark Thibodeau, Alexander Trafton, Ella Trefethen, Eric Vining, Connor Wood, Isabel Zirtidis and Sophia Zirtidis.
