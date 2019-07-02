BOSTON — Kolby Shaw, of Gardiner, and Teresa Easterbrooks, of Winthrop, recently earned a degree from Simmons University.
Shaw earned a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude.
Easterbrooks earned a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude.
