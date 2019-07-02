BOSTON — Kolby Shaw, of Gardiner, and Teresa Easterbrooks, of Winthrop, recently earned a degree from Simmons University.

Shaw earned a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude.

Easterbrooks earned a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, gardiner maine, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.