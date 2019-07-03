ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kathleen McCowan, of Winslow, was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.

Students with a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

