NORTON, Mass. — Ashleigh Dunham, a resident of Winthrop, graduated May 18 from Wheaton College during the college’s 184th commencement ceremony.
Dunham graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre and dance studies.
Dunham, who also earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 spring semester, is the daughter of Scott and Cindy Dunham.
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet
-
Community
Bands for Books party set for Sept. 2 in Wiscasset
-
Opinion
Tom Waddell: The court’s ‘limited’ rulings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Response to discrimination must occur before genocide is on the horizon
-
Local & State
Maine plans to search out firefighting foam containing ‘forever chemicals’