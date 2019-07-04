NORTON, Mass. — Ashleigh Dunham, a resident of Winthrop, graduated May 18 from Wheaton College during the college’s 184th commencement ceremony.

Dunham graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre and dance studies.

Dunham, who also earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 spring semester, is the daughter of Scott and Cindy Dunham.

