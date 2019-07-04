DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts seeks submissions for its second annual 6 X 6 fundraising exhibition. Everyone is invited to donate original art in any medium for this summertime exhibition.

The show opening is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1.

All works must be 6 X 6 inches square. If framed, the frame must be within the 6-inch X 6-inch measurement. Keep in mind that push pins will be used to mount the works, so they must be light enough to accommodate ease of hanging.

Artists should sign work on the back only. All donated works will be displayed anonymously and sold to the public for $20 to benefit River Arts Gallery. The names of the artists will be revealed when the work is purchased.

Participants can deliver up to six pieces to River Arts during regular hours through Saturday, July 6. Works can be mailed to River Arts, P.O. Box 1316, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

This fundraiser will help defray the costs of exhibitions held throughout the year. Keeping with the inclusive ideals of River Arts, this show is open to all.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 563-1507.

River Arts is a not-for-profit arts organization that relies on donations and membership dues to operate.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: