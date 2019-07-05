Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Pamela Murray and Dan Townsend, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Audrey and Carroll Harding, and Nancy Lenfest and Tony Frates.

There was no game on Thursday.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed Rushton and Ted Pyszkowskis, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reillieg.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was

Thursday’s winner was Sally Foster, Carla Lathe placed second, and Keith Todd placed third.

There was no Thursday Bridge due to the holiday.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

