CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named the following area students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
They are: Eryn Doiron, of Wilton, a Power Engineering Technology major;
Cordell Ellis, of New Vineyard, a Power Engineering Operations major;
Anthony Franchetti, or Wilton, a Marine Transportation Operations major;
Chase Heikkinen, of Chesterville, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Nathan Abbott, of Winslow, a Marine Engineering Operations major;
Joel Bennett, of Chelsea, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
John Bennett, of Chelsea, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Morgan Boudreau, of Benton, a Power Engineering Technology major;
Harrison Clark, of Hallowell, a Marine Systems Engineering major;
Abigail Cooper, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;
Jacob Doyon, of Sidney, a Power Engineering Technology major;
Jacob Houghton, of South China, a Marine Engineering Operations major;
Caitlin Kane, of Winslow, an International Business and Logistics major;
Sydney Knowlton, of Albion, a Power Engineering Technology major;
Dylan Labun, of Waterville, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Nikia Levesque, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;
Tyler Martin, of Winslow, an International Business and Logistics major;
Merlin Murphy, of South China, a Marine Systems Engineering major;
Cory O’Connell, of Winslow, a Marine Transportation Operations major;
Logan Peacock, of West Gardiner, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Kaleb Watkins, of Rome, an International Business and Logistics major;
Lauren Wood, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;
John Wroten, of Winthrop, a Marine Transportation Operations major;
Trevor Crute, of Thomaston, a Marine Transportation Operations major;
Sean Grace, of South Thomaston, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Thomas Anderson, of Wiscasset, an International Business and Logistics major;
Adeline Davis, of Dresden, a Vessel Operations and Technology major;
Nicholas DePatsy, of Waldoboro, an International Business and Logistics major;
Miranda McIntire, of Alna, an International Business and Logistics major;
Tyler Stewart, of Waldoboro, an International Business and Logistics major;
Brooke Wagstaff, of Wiscasset, a Vessel Operations and Technology major;
Braydn Fitzmaurice, of Skowhegan, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Jonathan Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, a Marine Engineering Operations major;
Justin Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, a Marine Engineering Operations major;
Sayre Pono, of Skowhegan, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Donald Hustus, of Brooks, a Power Engineering Operations major;
Avery Leclerc, of Brooks, a Marine Engineering Technology major;
Adam Reed, of Unity, a Power Engineering Technology major; and
Tyler Ripley, of Troy, an International Business and Logistics major.
Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.
-
Local & State
Auburn woman dies after smoking on oxygen
-
Nation & World
Justice Department presses for census citizenship question
-
Sports
Source: Clippers trading for George, signing Leonard
-
Opinion
View from Away: America’s impossible mission to the moon
-
Local & State
Portland-area residents line up to host migrant families from Africa