CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named the following area students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

They are: Eryn Doiron, of Wilton, a Power Engineering Technology major;

Cordell Ellis, of New Vineyard, a Power Engineering Operations major;

Anthony Franchetti, or Wilton, a Marine Transportation Operations major;

Chase Heikkinen, of Chesterville, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Nathan Abbott, of Winslow, a Marine Engineering Operations major;

Joel Bennett, of Chelsea, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

John Bennett, of Chelsea, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Morgan Boudreau, of Benton, a Power Engineering Technology major;

Harrison Clark, of Hallowell, a Marine Systems Engineering major;

Abigail Cooper, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;

Jacob Doyon, of Sidney, a Power Engineering Technology major;

Jacob Houghton, of South China, a Marine Engineering Operations major;

Caitlin Kane, of Winslow, an International Business and Logistics major;

Sydney Knowlton, of Albion, a Power Engineering Technology major;

Dylan Labun, of Waterville, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Nikia Levesque, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;

Tyler Martin, of Winslow, an International Business and Logistics major;

Merlin Murphy, of South China, a Marine Systems Engineering major;

Cory O’Connell, of Winslow, a Marine Transportation Operations major;

Logan Peacock, of West Gardiner, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Kaleb Watkins, of Rome, an International Business and Logistics major;

Lauren Wood, of Vassalboro, an International Business and Logistics major;

John Wroten, of Winthrop, a Marine Transportation Operations major;

Trevor Crute, of Thomaston, a Marine Transportation Operations major;

Sean Grace, of South Thomaston, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Thomas Anderson, of Wiscasset, an International Business and Logistics major;

Adeline Davis, of Dresden, a Vessel Operations and Technology major;

Nicholas DePatsy, of Waldoboro, an International Business and Logistics major;

Miranda McIntire, of Alna, an International Business and Logistics major;

Tyler Stewart, of Waldoboro, an International Business and Logistics major;

Brooke Wagstaff, of Wiscasset, a Vessel Operations and Technology major;

Braydn Fitzmaurice, of Skowhegan, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Jonathan Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, a Marine Engineering Operations major;

Justin Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, a Marine Engineering Operations major;

Sayre Pono, of Skowhegan, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Donald Hustus, of Brooks, a Power Engineering Operations major;

Avery Leclerc, of Brooks, a Marine Engineering Technology major;

Adam Reed, of Unity, a Power Engineering Technology major; and

Tyler Ripley, of Troy, an International Business and Logistics major.

Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

