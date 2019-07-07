An investigation into an arson fire in Sanford continued Sunday night as authorities called on the public to help them identify two people caught on home surveillance video fleeing the fire scene.

Sanford police in a news release said the fire at 26 Montreal St., which was reported at 4:26 a.m. Saturday, was an act of arson. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Sanford police with their investigation.

Police released surveillance footage that in one video shows two people, who appear to be male, lurking next to a parked motor vehicle outside the Montreal Street home. One of them can be seen turning on a flashlight.

In a second video, both individuals can be seen running into the street, away from 26 Montreal St., as a bright flash of light reflects off them.

A press release issued by the Sanford Police Department said the fire spread quickly from the two-story wood frame structure to an adjacent two-unit apartment building at 24 Montreal St. Several nearby homes had to be evacuated.

A total of eight people in the two buildings were displaced by the fire, but no one was injured.

The Journal Tribune reported that the property at 26 Montreal St. is owned by Micheal Quimby of Union, New Hampshire. Quimby purchased the building in 2003 for $90,000, according to the city of Sanford’s website.

The building is a two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family home with 1,136 square feet of living space. It was destroyed by Saturday’s fire. The property’s total assessed value is $118,100.

The Journal Tribune reported that the two-family home at 24 Montreal St. is owned by Cory Patterson of Sanford, according to town records. It is valued at $140,000.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals who were caught on the surveillance video. Anyone with information about the fire or the suspects should call Detective Colleen Adams at 324-9170. Anonymous tips can also be left on the State Fire Marshal Arson Hot Line at 888-870-6162.

A post on the Sanford Fire Department’s Facebook page said that firefighters responded to three structure fires within a period of 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.

Crews fought structure fires at 255 Blanchard Road, 26 Montreal St. and 3 New Hampshire St. on Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve had a busy weekend,” Capt. Eric Neubert said.

Neubert said the locations of the fires were spread throughout the city and do not appear to be connected, though he said the cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Neubert said the fires on Montreal and New Hampshire streets put a strain on firefighters since they broke out within a span of seven hours Saturday during a period when the state was experiencing extremely humid conditions.

