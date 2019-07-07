LEWISTON — Dr. Jason Krupp, M.D., FACP, a widely respected leader with a track record of helping health systems create a robust culture of provider engagement, will become chief physician executive of Central Maine Healthcare beginning Aug. 5. He will be based in Lewiston.

Dr. Krupp will lead the system’s more than 300 providers, overseeing all matters involving provider performance and clinical programs, and be responsible for leading efforts toward more value-based care, CMH officials said. Reporting directly to CEO Jeff Brickman, Dr. Krupp will also be tasked with maintaining and improving CMH’s quality of care, patient access and experience and provider satisfaction.

A native of Boston, he received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and has practiced, worked and lived across the country. He and his family have been returning to Maine every summer for 30 years. He and his wife, Tara, have four boys; the eldest is a student at Bowdoin.

