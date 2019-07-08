The Atlantic Music Festival returns to Colby College for its 11th summer, bringing together world-class musicians and rising talent to present groundbreaking world premieres and classical masterworks. A diverse group of composers, instrumentalists, vocalists and conductors will fill Colby College’s wooded campus with music through July 27.

The Festival’s mission — to cultivate originality, independence and innovation has fostered a dynamic environment in which new musical creations can flourish. In its first decade, the Festival premiered nearly 400 works.

This year, a distinguished composition faculty of 12 will mentor emerging composers and debut more than 50 new works. The concert series kicked off with Trio Fibonacci in Lorimer Chapel on the Colby campus.

The AMF Orchestra, comprised of world-class instrumentalists, will present concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and Saturday, July 27, in Lorimer Chapel.

Dean Whiteside, a past fellow of the Conducting Institute, will take the podium as Resident Conductor this year. Guest artists also will perform on AMF’s Chamber Music Series, which features works for small ensemble by both new and established composers.

In addition, the Festival Institutes will present a series of concerts showcasing students, including Nights at the Opera (July 12 and 25), Piano Institute Concerts (July 13 and 23), Piano Competition Winner’s Recital (July 22), and the Future Music Lab Concert (July 23), an evening featuring experimentations in cutting-edge music technology and techniques directed by new-music pioneer Mari Kimura.

Uniquely among leading festivals of its kind, AMF continues to offer all of its concerts and events free of charge as a gift to the community.

For more information, including the schedule of concerts, visit atlanticmusicfestival.org or call 888-704-1311.

