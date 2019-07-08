Linda Shepard will be the featured artist through Sept. 3 at Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, in Washington Village.

“Animal Alchemy,” the fabric exhibit, presents a collection of interpretive and colorful creatures on fabric created with the intent to celebrate the ordinary, sometimes with humor, whimsy, reverence, or with an eye toward the dream world.

Shepard’s hope is to create a textural and visual pleasure.

Library hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 Sunday.

For more information, call 845-2663.

