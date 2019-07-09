LEWISTON — Three local students studied abroad through Bate College’s Center for Global Education.

Jennie Chen, of East Wilton, participated in the Bates College Junior Semester Abroad program. Chen, a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School, studied in China through Syracuse University, Hong Kong. Chen is the child of ZhongPing Chen and ChunLing Situ, of East Wilton. Chen is majoring in economics and minoring in Asian studies at Bates.

Sam Onion, of Wayne, participated in the Bates College Junior Semester Abroad program. Onion, a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School, studied in New Zealand through University of Otago, Dunedin. Onion is the child of Mr. and Ms. Frederick A. Onion, of Wayne. Onion is majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics at Bates.

Torri Pelletier, of Topsham, participated in the Bates College Junior Semester Abroad program. Pelletier, a 2016 graduate of Mount Ararat High School, studied in Netherlands through IES Abroad, Amsterdam. Pelletier is the child of Troy D. Pelletier, of Topsham, and Cheryl L. Baggett, of Topsham. Pelletier is majoring in rhetoric at Bates.

