The Maine Turnpike Authority said that both lanes of Interstate 295 southbound in Falmouth were reopened after a car fire blocked traffic and caused significant travel delays Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reported near mile 9 around 3:30 p.m. brought traffic to a standstill. Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and it took police nearly an hour to clear the roadway.

The turnpike authority reported at 4:27 p.m. that the highway was clear.

 

