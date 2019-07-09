Columnist Jim Fossel’s criticism of the new State House leadership lists legislative changes he finds a danger to individual freedom, such as bans on the use of Styrofoam containers, cell phones while driving, vaping in schools, and tanning salons for kids, all of which I would consider public health or safety issues (“Maine erases advances made under Republican governor, Legislature,” June 30.) He even blames Maine Democrats for the trend away from Indian school mascots, which was started nationwide, years ago, by American Indians.

Fossel cites all these as infringements of individual rights, outside the public interest to regulate.

I get a hoot out of right-wingers who defend individual freedoms unless they involve a bedroom or reproductive choice. (Or think life begins at conception but ends at birth, after which you are on your own.)

Harvey Versteeg

Augusta

