The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present free weekly concerts at 6 p.m. on Saturdays at Waterfront Park in Bath.

This year’s series, which is presented in collaboration with Main Street Bath and The City of Bath, highlights some of Maine’s best regional performers, and runs for eight weeks from July 13 to Aug. 31.

The series will kicks off July 13 with Crystal Vision, who will perform the music of classic rock staples, Fleetwood Mac.

Cribston will perform an eclectic mix of blues, Celtic, country and classic rock covers and original songs on July 20.

The Dust Parade, led by the mellow baritone of Hank Barbee, will play a genre-bending mix of surfy jazz, rock and country blues on July 27.

Aug. 3rd will bring the indie rock and blues of Xander Nelson and his band, whose song “You Got a Problem” has received extensive radio play.

The Big Chips Trio will take the stage on Aug. 10. The swinging jazz, blues and soul concoction perfect for dancing.

On Aug. 17, Soggy Po Boys, who have brought the sounds of New Orleans to New England for nearly a decade, will play their combination of jazz, funk and Caribbean music.

Jason Ward, former horn player of Rustic Overtones, will play on Aug. 24. His skills on the saxophone and flute lead a danceable, jazzy, funky band.

On Aug. 31, Yarmouth’s steel drum band, Pan Fried Steel, will close out the series with traditional steel drumming, as well as renditions of rock, pop and reggae songs.

The Summer Concert Series will be an opportunity for families to experience beautiful evenings by the water in Bath, while enjoying some superb musical performers.

All performances are free, and tickets are not required.

More information, visit chocolatechurcharts.com or call 442-8455

