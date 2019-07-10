Dresden Summerfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Pownalborough Court House, 23 Courthouse Road.

The event will feature music by Ken Morse and his special guests Kevin Ridley on the Kentucky banjo, and Mike Mize on acoustic guitar.

The summerfest also will include Colonial Maine Living History re-enactors, horse-drawn carriage rides by Hideaway Farms, tours of the court house and adjacent nature trails, goat petting zoo, pie-judging contest with proceeds donated to the Richmond Food Pantry and childrens and adult games, including egg toss, hay scramble, one-legged races and bean bag toss.

The event also will include face painting and balloon tying, Bridge Academy Library book sale, Spirit of America Awards presentation, Dresden School Jazz Band, sing-along with the Accordion Dude, community groups, local businesses and more.

The Dresden Fire Department barbecue is planned or those who attend can bring their own picnic lunch.

The event is sponsored by Dresden Recreation Committee, the Lincoln County Historical Association and the Kenyon Fund.

For more information, contact Peter Walsh at 737-2807 or [email protected] or Pat Theriault at 737-8771.

