BELGRADE — Firefighters went to put out a woods fire Tuesday afternoon behind Brightside Wooden Boat Services.

The property owner, Shawn Grant, who also owns the marina, was burning brush and stumps.

Firefighters hose down a woods fire Wednesday on Hulin Road in Belgrade. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan

“It was going perfectly, and then the wind changed,” Grant said.

He said he had obtained a fire permit that morning, and this would be the fourth or fifth time that he’d tried to burn the pile completely.

The fire spread into a wooded area.

“I tried to fight it by myself,” Grant said. Two other people helped him before he called the Fire Department.

The call came in around 3 p.m. Fire crews from Belgrade and Mount Vernon were at the scene.

