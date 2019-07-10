BELGRADE — Firefighters went to put out a woods fire Tuesday afternoon behind Brightside Wooden Boat Services.
The property owner, Shawn Grant, who also owns the marina, was burning brush and stumps.
“It was going perfectly, and then the wind changed,” Grant said.
He said he had obtained a fire permit that morning, and this would be the fourth or fifth time that he’d tried to burn the pile completely.
The fire spread into a wooded area.
“I tried to fight it by myself,” Grant said. Two other people helped him before he called the Fire Department.
The call came in around 3 p.m. Fire crews from Belgrade and Mount Vernon were at the scene.
