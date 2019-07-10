BOSTON — Devin Fitzgibbons, of Winslow, and Christine Miller, of Manchester, graduated from Emmanuel College on May 11.

Fitzgibbons received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience during the ceremony.

Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Biochemistry during the ceremony. Miller graduated cum laude.

