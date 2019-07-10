The Augusta Colonial Theater will present the indie-folk trio The Ballroom Thieves for the second show of the 2019 Front Street Music Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at 139 Water St. in Augusta.

The ban has claimed real estate on prime Spotify playlists with “Bees” cracking 10 million streams on the platform. They sold out shows and delivered standout performances at festivals such as Boston Calling and Newport Folk Festival, while landing features at NPR, Baeble Music, Boston Globe, Paste, Earmilk and more.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

For more information, visit augustacolonialtheater.org.

