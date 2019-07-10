The Augusta Colonial Theater will present the indie-folk trio The Ballroom Thieves for the second show of the 2019 Front Street Music Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at 139 Water St. in Augusta.
The ban has claimed real estate on prime Spotify playlists with “Bees” cracking 10 million streams on the platform. They sold out shows and delivered standout performances at festivals such as Boston Calling and Newport Folk Festival, while landing features at NPR, Baeble Music, Boston Globe, Paste, Earmilk and more.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.
For more information, visit augustacolonialtheater.org.
-
Kennebec Journal
Fitzgibbons, Miller earn Emmanuel College degrees
-
Editorials
Our View: Searches show how privacy laws have fell behind
-
Kennebec Journal
Ballroom Thieves concert set for July 13
-
Auto
Give your small car the horn it deserves
-
Columnists
George Smith: Maine takes on climate change