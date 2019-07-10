CASTINE — The following area students completed their degree requirements at Maine Maritime Academy.
They are: Anthon Franchetti, of Wilton, earned a B.S. in Marine Transportation Operations, summa cum laude;
Nathan Abbott, of Winslow, earned B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
Anthony Amalfitano, of Oakland, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
Michael Antanavich, of Mount Vernon, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
John Bennett, of Chelsea, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology;
Byron Fogg, of Winslow, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology;
Austin Johnson, of Vassalboro, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
Sydney Knowlton, of Albion, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology, summa cum laude;
Zachary Holbrook, of Damariscotta, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
Miranda McIntire, of Alna, earned a B.S. in International Business and Logistics, summa cum laude;
Benjamin Pierce, of Dresden, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology;
Kaleb Brown, of Norridgewock, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology;
Jonathan Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;
Justin Miller, of Plasant Ridge Plantation, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations, cum laude;
Avery Leclerc, of Brooks, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology; and
Hila Shooter, of Monroe, earned a B.S. in Vessel Operations and Technology, summa cum laude.
For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.
