CASTINE — The following area students completed their degree requirements at Maine Maritime Academy.

They are: Anthon Franchetti, of Wilton, earned a B.S. in Marine Transportation Operations, summa cum laude;

Nathan Abbott, of Winslow, earned B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

Anthony Amalfitano, of Oakland, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

Michael Antanavich, of Mount Vernon, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

John Bennett, of Chelsea, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology;

Byron Fogg, of Winslow, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology;

Austin Johnson, of Vassalboro, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

Sydney Knowlton, of Albion, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology, summa cum laude;

Zachary Holbrook, of Damariscotta, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

Miranda McIntire, of Alna, earned a B.S. in International Business and Logistics, summa cum laude;

Benjamin Pierce, of Dresden, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology;

Kaleb Brown, of Norridgewock, earned a B.S. in Power Engineering Technology;

Jonathan Miller, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations;

Justin Miller, of Plasant Ridge Plantation, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations, cum laude;

Avery Leclerc, of Brooks, earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology; and

Hila Shooter, of Monroe, earned a B.S. in Vessel Operations and Technology, summa cum laude.

For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.

