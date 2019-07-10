Celebration Barn will present Happenstance Theater’s “Prepsterous!’ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at 190 Stock Farm Road
in South Paris.

Described as a family-friendly but sophisticated take on the traditional circus, the production stars vintage clowns who play all of the roles in the circus.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60-plus), and $8 for children (17 and younger). All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating.

For tickets or for more information, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 743-8452.

