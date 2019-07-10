WINSLOW — A former employee of a dock building and installation company has been arrested after allegedly breaking into its Winslow facilities and stealing alcohol, officials said.

Winslow police identified Christopher M. Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, as the suspect accused of burglarizing Dock Guys on Wednesday morning at 76 Cushman Road. Caldwell was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m., roughly two hours after the incident was reported, said Sgt. Brad Hubert, of the Winslow Police Department.

Caldwell is charged with class C burglary, class C theft by receiving stolen property and class E violating conditions of release. He is being held at the Kennebec County jail on $6,000 cash bail and has a court date of Aug. 26., according to a news release.

Hubert said that he could not discuss what items Caldwell is accused of stealing, beyond stating that alcohol was taken from the premises.

“I know some of the items, but those are going to be evidence in the case, so I don’t feel comfortable releasing that because it could be a fact that will be used in court,” he said. “It’s more damages to the property that is the concern.”

Caldwell allegedly broke into several buildings at Dock Guys’ Cushman Road site, according to Hubert.

“He broke a window and attempted to break a lock,” Hubert noted.

Officer Matt Buck and Detective Scott Christansen went to the scene after a current Dock Guys employee reported a burglary at 7:15 a.m. Dock Guys is a family business owned by Chris Bilodeau.

Class C crimes are punishable in Maine by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Class E misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

