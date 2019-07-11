GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Alexis Bourne, of Hallowell, has been placed on the 2019 spring semester dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College.
Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher for a semester’s work are placed on the list.
