GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Alexis Bourne, of Hallowell, has been placed on the 2019 spring semester dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College.

Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher for a semester’s work are placed on the list.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, hallowell maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.