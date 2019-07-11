SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dakota Carter, of Winthrop, has earned a bachelor’s of science degree in biology from Springfield College for studies completed in 2019.

At the undergraduate commencement was held May 19, 695 bachelor’s degrees were awarded. Including the degrees awarded at the graduate ceremony on May 18, a total of 1,265 degrees were awarded over the two days. At the graduate commencement, 522 master’s degrees, one certificate of advanced graduate study, five Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 36 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, and six Doctor of Psychology degrees were awarded.

