A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Thursday morning when the rear door of a passing truck swung open and hit the police vehicle.

Deputy Dan Hastings was parked along Webbs Mill Road near the intersection with Roosevelt Trail in Raymond at 7:10 a.m. when his 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was struck by a passing car, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Hastings was investigating a minor traffic collision at the time and the emergency lights on his vehicle were activated and functioning.

Police said a 2005 Chevrolet utility body truck was attempting to pass the cruiser when one of its rear doors swung open and hit the cruiser. It was later determined the door had not been properly secured.

The cruiser sustained significant damage and has been taken out of service. No one was injured, police said.

The driver of the utility truck, 52-year-old Scott R. Gardner of Raymond, was issued a summons for operating with an expired license.

