Portland police arrested two men in Bayside this week as part of efforts to address drug trafficking in the neighborhood.

The department put out a news release Thursday afternoon about those arrests and one other in recent weeks.

“We see a lot of drug use in the area and the effects of the drug use, and just in the short period of time, our proactive patrol has resulted in people who are trafficking in these drugs being apprehended,” Lt. Robert Martin said.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Portland Police Department arrested the men Tuesday outside 259 Oxford St. They also seized 11 grams of fentanyl and approximately $2,200 in cash.

Kevin Stichel, 30, of New York, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine pills. Orbria Turner, 46, of New Jersey, also was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and violating conditions of release. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Martin said that address on Oxford Street also has been the subject of two search warrants in the last three weeks.

On June 20, the Portland Police Department’s special reaction team searched one apartment in that building. Martin said the unit was unoccupied, but police seized a handgun, as well as several magazines for handguns and rifles. He said the search also found items for drug trafficking, but would not identify what those items were.

On July 3, police searched another unit, seizing four ounces of crack cocaine and $4,100 in cash.

Martin said criminal charges are expected as a result of those search warrants, but no one had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Also during this time period, police made another arrest after a traffic stop near 92 Portland St. A South Portland Police Department police dog indicated the presence of narcotics during the stop. When police then searched the car, they seized 112 grams of methamphetamine and $3,600 in cash.

Alex Moustrouphis, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and posted $5,000 cash bail.

Martin said that arrest was unrelated to the ongoing investigations at the Oxford Street address. He said all three cases involve felony charges, although he did not know the class of each crime.

“We are working closely with area residents and property owners to improve safety,” the news release said.

Residents of Bayside and people who rely on social services that are concentrated in the neighborhood have urged police to step up enforcement of drug trafficking laws to improve safety and quality of life there.

