MEXICO CITY — Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados, a staple of the country’s cuisine.
The government says increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame.
The price in the United States hit $2.23 per pound this week. The most expensive stores in Mexico price them about the same, though the average price is just under $2.
Some Mexicans say they have cut back their consumption due to high prices.
But it’s also led to outrage, as recipes have begun appearing in Mexico for making so-called guacamole without avocados.
