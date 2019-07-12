WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will host Harpwell author Ed Robinson at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the library at 17 Old Winthrop Road.

Robinson will present a talk and slideshow about his book “Nature Notes From Maine.” He has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. His new presentation features photographs of many of Maine’s wild creatures, both the iconic and the secretive.

He will share stories about these creatures to help to attendees understand more about their lives. “Nature Notes From Maine” includes 60 photographs and 10-ink drawings, and signed copies will be available for purchase for $20. Proceeds benefit the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

The library is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. All are welcome.

For more information, call the library at 685-3612.

