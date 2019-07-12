The man accused of brutally assaulting a 77-year-old couple in their lakeside home in Bridgton Wednesday morning was ordered held on $250,000 bail during a brief court appearance Friday in Portland.

Michael Holden, 37, is accused of beating Robert and Margaret Macdonald, both 77 years old, inside their home next to Long Lake. A 911 call from the home was received just after 8 a.m., and Holden was taken into custody after police responded to the home which is at the end of a long private lane.

Both husband and wife suffered serious head injuries, and were ultimately transferred from Bridgton Hospital to Maine Medical Center for further treatment. As of Thursday night, Margaret Macdonald was listed in fair condition and Robert Macdonald was in satisfactory condition.

Holden’s girlfriend, Katrina O’Connor, said he had been awake for two or three days before the incident after using methamphetamine, a synthetic stimulant. When she last saw him Tuesday around midday, Holden appeared disoriented or possibly in the midst of some type of mental break spurred by the drugs, she said.

“He wasn’t making much sense,” O’Connor said during a brief interview Thursday at Holden’s grandfather’s home on Kimball Road. “He told me he had something he had to do and said he’d be right back.”

Holden lives with his grandfather about a mile away from the MacDonald’s home, but he is not believed to have known the couple.

