TURNER — Police are continuing their investigation into a June 28 crash in Turner that left a motorcyclist dead when a car crossed the centerline on Route 4.

Investigators said a southbound car driven by Diane Boutin, 67, of Turner crossed into the path of 32-year-old Matthew Houle’s oncoming motorcycle and a second bike driven by 31-year-old Ashley Hinkley of Livermore at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Upper Street.

Houle was pronounced dead at the scene. Hinkley was taken to a local hospital and treated for multiple injuries.

Maine State Police Lt. Kyle Tilsley said Friday that investigators are expected to conduct an examination of Boutin’s vehicle next week.

They are awaiting the results of blood tests of the drivers involved, which routine in a fatal crash. Police also are waiting for information from an examination of Boutin’s cellphone, Tilsley said.

“It takes a while to get all that stuff back,” he said.

Once all of the evidence is collected, it will be turned over to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed for possible criminal charges or civil violations, he said.

Police confirmed that Boutin is the mother of Christopher Boutin, who was convicted of manslaughter in a 2007 fatal crash, also on Route 4 in Turner, roughly 3 miles from the site of the June 28 collision.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with all but three years of that time suspended.

Christopher Boutin was driving on Potato Road in Turner shortly after 3 a.m. on July 5, 2007, when he crashed into a Med-Care ambulance at the intersection with Route 4.

The ambulance, which had its emergency lights on, was transporting 48-year-old Paula Holman, who had been injured in an ATV accident. Arlene Greenleaf, 68, was driving the ambulance while paramedic Allan Parsons, 47, cared for Holman.

Greenleaf and Holman were seriously injured when Boutin’s truck hit the ambulance. Parsons, who lived in Wilton, was killed on impact.

Boutin had attended a Fourth of July party earlier that night and had been drinking. His blood-alcohol level was 0.16%, twice the legal threshold.

