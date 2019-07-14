RANGELEY — Taught by mushroom expert Greg Marley, a day-long workshop will be devoted to building the skills needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class, to be held Sunday, Aug. 11, combines lecture and outdoor experience to look at identification features, ecology and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms.

“Maine offers a great opportunity to sustainably collect world-class edible mushrooms as you enjoy a walk through the woods and fields. The only thing standing in the way is having the knowledge and confidence to tell the good edible mushrooms from those that can sicken you. The good news is that there are a handful of common, easily identified, great edibles that can satisfy most people’s hunger for mushrooms,” stated Marley.

The workshop will look at edible as well as common poisonous mushrooms and may end the day by cooking some of the mushrooms found. The focus will be on learning of a few common edible and medicinal mushrooms and building skills for ongoing identification. Participants should be prepared for a hike and to have a fun learning day. They are invited to bring fresh specimens of mushrooms from their own property.

Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He has spread his love of mushrooms to hundreds through walks, talks and classes across New England over the past 20 years.

Marley is the founder of Mushrooms for Health, a small company providing medicinal mushroom education and products made with Maine medicinal mushrooms. Marley is the author of “Mushrooms for Health; Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi” and the award-winning “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore and Mystic of Mushrooms.”

As a volunteer mushroom identification consultant to poison centers across New England since 2001, Marley provides expertise in mushroom poisoning cases.

Registration is required to attend the workshop and space is limited. Visit rlht.org to register and to learn more.

Share

« Previous

filed under: