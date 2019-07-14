Route 202 in Lebanon is closed after a crash, Maine State Police announced Sunday afternoon.

In a post on their Facebook page, police urged motorists to avoid the area of Rt. 202 near Northeast Motorsports.

The post described the crash as serious and said the highway would remain closed for an unknown length of time.

This story will be updated.

