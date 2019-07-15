Jonathan Edwards will performing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Vienna Union Hall, 5 Vienna Mountain Road in Vienna.

This veteran performer is neither grizzled nor nostalgic. These days Edwards is likely to be found on the road.

An artist who measures his success by his ability to attract and take good care of an audience for four decades, he maintains that it is the feedback he receives after his shows that keeps him going.

Edwards has released 15 albums, including “Blue Ridge,” his standard-setting collaboration with bluegrass favorites the “Seldom Scene,” and “Little Hands,” his collection of children’s songs, which was honored with a National Library Association award.

Tickets cost $25

For more information, visit jonathanedwards.net.

