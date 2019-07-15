AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society’s July public presentation, “Midcoast Maine in World War II,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Jewett Hall Auditorium, 46 University Drive on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta.

Peggy Konitzky, author of “Midcoast Maine in World War II,” will talk about what life was like here at home during the war years. Hear stories and see photographs about how ordinary people took worry about loved ones, rationing, price controls, civilian defense drills, food shortages, blackouts and more in their stride and added new burdens of war work and volunteering to their already busy daily lives.

Konitzky is the Historic New England Midcoast Maine Site Manager. She manages Castle Tucker and the Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset, the Bowman Estate in Dresden and Marrett House in Standish. She holds a degree in history from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, an MBA from New York University and a Certificate in Museum Studies from Tufts University. Originally from Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Peggy has held a number of positions in museum and historic preservation nonprofits in Maine since beginning her second career in 2001.

The presentation is free, donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 622-7718.

