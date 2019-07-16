The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the Lakeview Chamber Players at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., in Rangeley.

The members of the Lakeview Chamber Players include Rangeley seasonal residents and violinists Tim and Sarah Maček and their friends Morrie Sherry (clarinet), Elizabeth Field (violin), Uri Wassertzug (viola), Suzanne Orban (cello) and Rodger Ellsworth (viola).

The program for 2019 will consist of works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and the British composer Gerald Finzi.

Admission will cost $20 for adults or $10 for children.

For tickets, visit rangeleyarts.org, tickets also will be available at the door.

