During the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s annual July 3rd in the Park event, visitors were treated to a variety of food and activities for children, the Joan Frost Art Show and the Second annual Great American Dog Parade.

Also on hand were the Border Patrol and Rangeley Fire & Rescue, displaying equipment and talking with many of the visitors. The lakeside park provided an ideal backdrop for the event and enticed visitors to enjoy the park and take advantage of all that the area nonprofits had to offer.

The band, Say What!, performed for the crowd in the evening leading up to the fireworks at dusk.

More than 25 dogs participated in the parade and picking just three winners was a difficult task that was handled by Heidi Klozotsky, of the Border Patrol, and Chamber Board members Joanne Dunlap and Jim Ferrara.

The winners were Prudence and Rose, owned by Jennifer and John Burke; Mozzie and Trace, owned by Mirren Hibbert and Lily Grover; and Xander and Charlie, owned by Sarah and Parker Minzy.

Next up on the Chamber’s slate of major summer events is the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, scheduled for Aug. 21. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected], or visit rangeleymaine.com or follow the organization on Facebook.

