AUGUSTA — City and state police are investigating the death of a woman at 37 Water St. on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the woman has not been released, according to Maine State Police Lt. Jeff Love. He said the death is being treated as suspicious, adding that is common for all unattended deaths.

Police congregate Tuesday outside of 37 Water St. in Augusta while investigating the death of a woman in the apartment building. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

Love said Augusta Police Department and Augusta Fire Department responded to the call from the property managers at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday. Local officials then prompted state police.

The body was removed from the scene around noon and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Love said.

Police did not release any other details around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team arrived on the scene at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The building at 37 Water St. is a five-unit apartment complex managed by Central Maine Property Management, according to Roger Brault, the company’s head of maintenance. The building is co-owned by RSP Augusta 1 LLC & RSP Augusta 2 LLC of South Berwick.

Brault told the Kennebec Journal that the person found dead was not the single-tenant renting the top-floor apartment. He declined to identify the deceased.

“We’re going to leave that blank,” he said, adding that he thought police should identify the deceased.

This story will be updated.

