Paula Poundstone will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

Known for her distinctive brand of spontaneous observational comedy, Poundstone is a regular panelist on National Public Radio’s weekly news quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” She has guested on many late night talk shows, done commentaries for CBS “Sunday Morning,” hosts the Maximum Fun podcast, and in 2017 released her second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness.”

Tickets cost $45.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

Share

filed under: