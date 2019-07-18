An unidentified male robbed the Augusta Quick Mart on Western Avenue on Wednesday, threatening to use a weapon and taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived around 5:30 p.m. The perpetrator has not been fully identified, but he was described as a white male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, according to an Augusta Police Department news release. The suspect was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt; jeans; a white face cover; and dark shoes.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in the release that nobody was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.

The store had been the location of past criminal incidents. In 2016, it was robbed by a man who threatened to use a gun; and in 2017, a stabbing took place at the store.

In the last year, there have been several robberies of local convenience stores. In January and February, The Big Apple on Stone Street was robbed; that same store had been robbed previously in March 2014, August 2015 and June 2016. The Big Apple on Civic Center Drive also was robbed in February.

Also, a trio of robberies took place in the city in the fall. In October 2018, an Augusta man was charged in robberies at Subway on Bangor Street and Circle K on Eastern Avenue, one day apart. Another Augusta man was charged in a robbery at Walgreens in September 2018.

The news release about Wednesday’s robbery asked that anyone with information about the “whereabouts or identity of the person(s) involved” contact the Augusta Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 207-626-2370, ext. 3418. People also may make a report through the department’s free app, “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police.”

