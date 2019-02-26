AUGUSTA — A man threatening to use a weapon robbed the Big Apple convenience store on Stone Street Monday night, police said.

The robbery was reported at 7:21 p.m., the Augusta Police Department said in a news release. A caller reported that the man made the threat and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The man fled the store before police arrived.

Augusta police are investigating and didn’t immediately disclose any additional details about the robbery or a description of the suspect.

Police asked that anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370.

