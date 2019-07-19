RANGELEY — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents have arrested six people working in the Rangeley area who are in the country illegally.
Agents said Friday two men from the Dominican Republic and one from Guatemala entered the United States illegally through Texas and three Ecuadorians entered illegally through Arizona.
Agents said they were based in Massachusetts and were doing work in Rangeley.
Jason Owens, Border Patrol chief in Maine, said illegal contract labor deprives employment opportunities for those who are lawfully authorized to work in the U.S.
Three others from Ecuador and Spain were detained. Two were cited for not having proper documents; a third violated terms of a visa waiver program and will return home.
