The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will dispense an herbicide into Cobbossee Lake on Monday.

The treatment will be used to combat Eurasian water milfoil, which was found in 2018 near the bridge to Island Park.

This plant was photographed July 24. 2018 Photo courtesy of Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed

The fairly new infestation is not well established, John McPhedran, who leads Invasive Aquatic Plants Program for the DEP, told residents during a public hearing in Winthrop recently.

Because the infestation is new, he said the herbicide should produce good results, and possibly total eradication.

The herbicide that’s been selected is ProcellaCOR EC. The active ingredient in it is florpyrauxifen-benzyl, which is a synthetic plant hormone, McPhedran said during a phone interview before the public hearing. It makes the plant cells grow larger than normal so the plant dies.

The treated area will be roughly four acres between Island Park and the northern shore of the lake. The lake is 5,516 acres in size.

The discharge of the herbicide will take one day to complete. While restrictions will not be in place for swimming or watercraft use, the DEP advises lake-goers to stay out of the area during treatment.

Also, the DEP advises residents in the area to not use lake water for hydroponic, greenhouse or nursery irrigation without contacting the DEP to confirm the herbicide has dissipated. Residential and non-agricultural irrigation like residential landscape plants and homeowner gardens should not be done for three days following treatment.

