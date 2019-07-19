The Southern Midcoast Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $81,132 in community-building grants to 16 nonprofits. The committee awards grants from both MaineCF’s Lincoln County Fund and Sagadahoc County Fund, according to a news release from the foundation.

Grant recipients include:

• Old Bristol Historical Society, to develop and implement an oral history project in the Bristol community;

• Stepping Stone Housing Inc., to increase access to affordable housing by enabling water service to two projects on Biscay Road; and

• bGEN, to develop a comprehensive entrepreneurship program in Boothbay Region schools.

The Lincoln and Sagadahoc county funds are permanent endowments that support projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the counties. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2020. Application, guidelines and a list of recent grants can be found at mainecf.org.

MaineCF’s county funds are built through donations from the community. Those who would like more information about the funds, contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, MaineCF senior program officer, at 877-700-6800 or email [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: