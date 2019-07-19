LEWISTON — Seven people were arrested, drugs were seized and at least one fight was broken up Thursday night during a police operation.

The effort involved Lewiston, Auburn and Maine State Police along with drug agents and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In all, 33 officers took part in the effort, checking on probation violators, making traffic stops and making arrests where necessary.

The seven arrested were charged with crimes ranging from probation violations to aggravated drug trafficking. Seized during the effort were two pounds of a heroin/fentanyl mix, 50 grams of methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills including methadone and suboxone and $3,800 in cash, police said.

Lewiston police said the operation was conducted in an effort to combat recent violence that has occurred in and around the downtown. That violence involved a string of shootings: in June, two men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds after shots were fired on Birch Street. On the Fourth of July, a man was shot in the legs during a fracas believed to have taken place in the same area.

With nearly three dozen extra plain-clothes and uniformed police officers on the street, response was quick to ordinary mayhem reported in the downtown. A fight at Pierce Street park early in the evening drew a half dozen officers who quickly broke up the scrap and restored the peace.

Then it was back to the business at hand. Police said 15 probation checks were conducted and 30 vehicles were stopped. The most serious charge came when police arrested 38-year-old David Edwards, of Oxford, arrested at 1440 Lisbon St. at about 8:15 p.m. on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Also arrested were:

Darian Lavoie, 27, of Turner, on a charge of unlawful possesion of scheduled drug;

Sarah Barry, 36, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating probation;

Singh Kulcharan, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct;

Vincent Bryan, 38, of Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine;

Keith Levasseur, 36, of Lewiston, on a probation hold;

Morgan Sewell, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold.

Police said similar operations will be conducted throughout the remainder of summer as their efforts to combat violence continue.

