WATERVILLE — A city man has been released from the hospital after being treated for injuries caused from being shot in the chest by a pellet gun at the Riverwalk at Head of Falls on Thursday evening, police said.

Around 7 p.m., Waterville police were dispatched to Head of Falls after receiving a call that an person had been shot. They found Michael McFarland, 51, of Waterville, suffering from a chest wound.

McFarland was conscious and able to identify the alleged shooter as Frank Pellitere, 58, of Waterville.

Pellitere and McFarland had reportedly disputed for unknown reasons in the past, according to Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey.

McFarland was riding his bike along the Riverwalk when Pellitere reportedly shot him with a pellet gun from his car on the North side of the park, Massey saud. Pellitere then fled down College Avenue.

Pellietere was arrested by police at 10:07 p.m., and charged with reckless conduct and assault, according to Massey. He was released on bail and has a court date set for Sept. 16.

