The Fifth annual Washington Community Auction is set for Saturday, July 27, at the Washington Fire Station, 42 Old Union Road, Washington.

Preview and silent auction will begin at 4 p.m., with the live auction at 6 p.m. To view auction items before the date of the event, visit the Washington Community Auction Facebook page.

Auction proceeds will benefit the following nonprofit community organizations: Evening Star Grange, Farrar-Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars, Gibbs Library, Hill & Gully Snowmobile Club, Ladies Guild, Minnie Weaver Scholarship, Prescott Memorial Parent Teacher Group, Village Church, Washington Community Scholarship, Washington Fire Department, Washington Historical Society and Washington Food Pantry.

For more information, contact Kristen Baker at 832-1996 or [email protected].

