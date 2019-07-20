A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was struck by a car in Windham.

The crash took place at approximately 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said Demetrio Leonardo, 46, of Massachusetts was driving east on Route 302.

Erik Matthews, 32, of Rumford, was struck in the road. He was in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

The Windham Police Department is investigating the crash, but an initial news release stated speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. There were no charges pending Saturday.

