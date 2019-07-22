Somerset Abbey’s Summer Concert Series welcomes back to it’s Coors Lt-Shipyard Stage in the tent, Back in Black starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The band has been touring the U.S. since 1990, entertaining audiences with their accurate replication of AC/DC’s music old and new.

Back In Black has an unlimited set list of hits we all know, but what separates the band from other tributes is that they have an array of B tracks on the list, songs such as, “it’s A Long Way To The Top,” “Overdose” and “Down payment blues.”

Tickets cost $25.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit somersetabbey.net, call 696-5800, or email [email protected]

