MANCHESTER — Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lakeside Orchards, 318 Readfield Road.
The event will provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.
Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and on the legislature’s work more generally. All are welcome to attend and ask questions; RSVP on Facebook.
Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 14 will follow. Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.
For more information, call 287-1515.
-
Community
Sen. Bellows to hold public office hours July 27
-
Life & Culture
Steve Miller Band to take on Rangeley
-
Local & State
Two Old Port restaurants temporarily closed after fire
-
Business
Customer outrage dominates final CMP rate hike hearing
-
Local & State
Saco developer denies lawsuit’s claim that he embezzled from company