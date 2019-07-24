Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ DIVA Show is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26, and Sunday and Monday, July 28 and 29, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.

The theme is “DIVA: Pop Culture,” and will feature great songs interspersed with dramatic/comedic snippets from Classic TV Shows.

Tickets cost $15 for adults for the first night, all other nights will cost $20. Admission for children will be $10 for all shows. Choose from either theater seating or cabaret table seating.

For tickets or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org, or visit the Theater Box Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

